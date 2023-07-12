Photos released in Grimsley Street fire in Greensboro, cause remains undetermined, investigators say

Three children were killed in the fire in December 2022 and the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the Grimsley Street fire.

Fire investigators said the cause of the Grimsley Street fire that claimed the lives of three children is still undetermined.

Photos of the fire have also been released and investigators said the fire had multiple origin points and it's still not clear how it started.

The fire prompted a state investigation which led to citations for the county department of social services.

The county has since released a corrective action plan, calling for more training and more supervisor oversight.

Police said the mother, Brandi Sturdivant, 28, left the children alone at home just before the fire started on Dec. 12, 2022.

They were all under the age of 5.

Police said Sturdivant confessed to keeping drugs in the house. An autopsy report showed there was cocaine found in the 4-year-old's system at the time of his death.

The fire also happened outside the bedroom where all three children were sleeping. Investigators said it would've been tough to get them out.

Madam DA Thompson called it a “graphic and gruesome scene”.

Witnesses told investigators Sturdivant would constantly go out and leave all of her children alone at night.



At the moment, Sturdivant is only facing felony child abuse and neglect charges at this time.

The pictures were too small and grainy to blow up, but you can see where several rooms were charred.

The city code division outlined several different recommendations for repairs before the house could be deemed safe again.

It says everything in the home must be replaced.

