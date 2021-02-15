Pickup truck stolen from Elkin Walmart store with 6-year-old inside: Police

Police said the man who stole the truck dropped the girl off at Richmond Hill Baptist Church near Boonville.

ELKIN, N.C. — A six-year-old was inside a pickup truck when it was stolen while in the parking lot of a Walmart store, according to the Elkin Police Department.

Police said the man who stole the truck dropped the girl off at Richmond Hill Baptist Church near Boonville. Church members cared for the girl until deputies arrived. Deputies said the girl was unharmed.

Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the truck and the suspect.

Deputies arrested Christopher Davis Coffey, 37, of Lenoir. They said the vehicle he was in before driving off in the truck was stolen from Stokes County.

Coffey is facing the following charges: