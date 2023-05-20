'Human error led to the escapes and poor performance' | Virginia jail employees fired after inmate escape

Five security guards were fired, and an undisclosed number were demoted and disciplined.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Our Richmond CBS affiliate WTVR reported that several employees of Piedmont Regional Jail were fired, demoted, or otherwise disciplined following the escape of two federal inmates.

"Human error led to the escapes and poor performance," Piedmont Regional Jail Superintendent Jerry Townsend said. "Those individuals are being held accountable."

Five security guards were fired, and an undisclosed number were demoted and disciplined.

The two escapees, Bruce Callahan, 44, and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, reportedly escaped the jail through a rear exit door left unguarded by security, said Townsend.

The inmates escaped on April 30 within 22 hours of each other.

While both men were caught, it took more than a day for their escape to be reported to outside law enforcement, raising questions about how this went unnoticed for so long.

"During that window of the first escapee. There were multiple counts, seven counts scheduled, to be conducted that were either not conducted or either not conducted properly," said Townsend.

Now, the jail is taking preventative measures by upgrading the razor wire around the property, adding 17 exterior locks and adding more administrative presence at the jail.

"We're committed to working on the superintendent making sure the personnel decisions and facility improvements that are needed are made to address the issues identified through the internal investigation," Douglas Stanley, PRJA Vice Chair and Prince Edward County Administrator said.

The federal government has begun removing their inmates from the jail. Only 34 federal inmates remain, and discussions are ongoing about their future at that location.

"It's going to take some work on both sides to make that determination," said Tracy Gee, PRJA Chair and Lunenburg County Administrator.

Townsend said he wanted the community to be assured the jail is secure.