LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pilot is facing charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of explicit images of minors.

Robert M. Brown of New Albany, Ind. was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in January. His arrest came as a result of an investigation by the New Albany Police Department.

Brown was charged with child exploitation in January, but he now faces additional charges of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Brown was in possession of thumb drives which contained thousands of explicit images of children. The children ranged in ages approximately one to 17.

Those devices were seized from Brown's home as evidence. More devices were seized and will be examined in this case.

