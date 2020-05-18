WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have been tipped to a pair of scammers who may be taking advantage of elderly people in Winston-Salem.

Local authorities said two people are driving into local neighborhoods, offering to landscape yards with pine straw, then vastly overcharging for their services. In one instance, the suspected scammers charged for 500 bales of pine straw to cover a small lot in the Buena Vista area.

Police said the suspects were described as one black male and one black female. They are driving a dark-colored Ford F-350 dually pick-up with South Carolina plates, WSPD said. The truck is pulling a black, single-axle trailer with cattle gates on the side to haul the pine straw.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or possible suspects is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

