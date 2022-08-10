2 pipe bombs, 5 partially-built devices found in Randleman: Investigators

A bomb squad destroyed two "viable devices" and five other partially-made bombs at a property on Providence Grove Church Road.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Investigators found two possible pipe bombs and five other partially-built devices at a property in Randleman on Tuesday, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a citizen called in a tip shortly after 3 p.m., reporting they'd found pipe bombs at a location on Providence Grove Church Road.

When deputies arrived, they were able to confirm through the caller's photos that the devices appeared to be explosives.

Neighbors were asked to evacuate while the Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to help.

Deputies said the bomb squad found two "viable devices" and five others that were partially made. GPD destroyed the devices, making the area safe for neighbors to return to their homes.

Investigators said 30-year-old Joshua Yehl is suspected to be responsible for the bombs. Yehl was already in Bladen County Jail on unrelated charges.

Homeland Security was notified of Yehl. The sheriff's office said charges are pending.