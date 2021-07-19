Woman accused of posing as military member as part of a scam

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a February 2020 story about a woman who was a victim in an online dating scam.
Law enforcement in North Carolina arrested a woman who they say posed as a member of the military and scammed a person out of more than $7,000.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office received a report that the victim met a woman on an online dating site who said she needed money to ship her belongings home from overseas.
Investigators found out the woman was using a fake name and identified her as a 63-year-old woman from Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Multiple fraud-related charges were filed against the suspect, 63-year-old Jo Ann Burkey, and she was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.