The City of Winston-Salem plans to give an update on strategies implemented to reduce gun violence

Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke is hosting an update meeting Wednesday to present data on strategy results.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders and neighbors are re-grouping and providing an update on whether their anti-gun violence tactics are working.

When folk living in Winston-Salem met at Carl H. Russell Community Center in May to address gun violence Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke said it would not be a one-and-done conversation.

She has stuck to her word and is hosting part two of the discussion to reduce gun violence in the city on Wednesday.

About 300 people came out to the initial town hall meeting. Residents and city and county leaders talked for nearly two hours not only about the problems in their communities but also about potential solutions.

One strategy they came up with was a partnership with the Forsyth County sheriff's department and Winston-Salem police to do saturation patrols in high-crime areas.

“This is an opportunity to report back to the community on those strategies that they suggested to see what kind of impact they have had or what kind of data we’re able to see as a result of those strategies," Burke said.



They also came up with a focus outside of guns and crime to reach the youth.

"We have partnered with boots-on-the-ground organizations and have offered tutoring for elementary school-age children in the area of reading at the Piedmont and Cleveland homes community," Burke said. "We believe this will have a tremendous impact on their futures."

Anyone living in Winston-Salem is welcome to attend Wednesday's meeting. It begins at 6 p.m. at Russell Community Center.