Armed robbery at Plaza Latina in Graham, police looking for suspect

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are looking for the suspect accused of pulling out a gun at Plaza Latina and demanding money on Saturday, June 17, according to Graham police officers.

The victim was a customer of Plaza Latina, according to Graham police.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene with the victim's cash and into a white pickup truck. Police were unable to confirm the make and model at the time of reporting.

Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a black and white striped shirt with "some type of design on the front,".

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Graham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336) 229-3500, or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

