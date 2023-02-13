Man who shot former Kernersville officer pleads guilty

A grand jury indicted Quinton Blocker in the summer of 2022 on several charges, including attempted murder.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The man who shot a Kernersville police officer in the line of duty was sentenced to spend decades in prison.

On Monday, a judge accepted Quinton Blocker's guilty plea and sentenced him to spend 40-42 years in prison.

Investigators said Blocker shot former officer Sean Houle during a traffic stop in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Quinton Blocker in the summer of 2022 on several charges, including attempted murder.

Houle spent nearly a month in the hospital before later medically retiring from the force.

Monday in court, Houle spoke about the milestone this sentence marked in his journey to forgiveness.

"It's because of God, I could look into (Blocker's) eyes and say I've forgiven him. It's because of that God," Houle said.

Houle said he hopes Blocker will turn his life around in prison and turn to God.

"If I could never forgive him, I would be carrying this with me for the rest of my life," Houle said.

Houle said as he and Blocker left the courtroom, Blocker acknowledged him and said he was sorry.

In July 2022, a judge sentenced Blocker to 20 years in prison on federal gun charges. Blocker will serve that sentence concurrently with Monday's sentence.

Houle was shot in the face and the hand during the traffic stop. He needed 72 units of blood. One of the ways he is choosing to give back is by advocating for blood donations.

We spoke to him about his mission during our WFMY Holiday Blood Drive back in December.

"I'm here to tell you that blood saved my life. I don't know whose all blood it was, I'm thankful for whose all blood that was," he said.

Houle also now serves as a chaplain with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, serving communities in times of crisis.

