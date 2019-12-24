BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington, North Carolina say they caught the man accused of robbing a Burlington PNC Bank branch Monday afternoon.

Bryan Keith Flowers was arrested this morning at 11:08 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of cocaine. Flowers lives in Burlington.

This morning, officers responded to a call of a man reportedly acting "strangely." When they arrived at Econo Lodge on Hanford Road in Burlington, police said they immediately recognized the man as the PNC Bank robbery suspect. Flowers subsequently confessed to committing the robbery, police said.

Yesterday, police responded to the PNC Bank on 2946 South Church Street in Burlington in reference to a bank robbery that had just occurred. The suspect was described as an unknown white male, in his mid-to-late thirties, or early forties, wearing a dark-colored beanie and a camouflage jacket.

Burlington police say this man is a suspect in the December 23 robbery of a PNC Bank.

Officials said Flowers passed one of the tellers a note demanding money. The teller complied with the demand, and Flowers left the bank at large.

Bond has been set for $250,000 secured.

