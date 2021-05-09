Police: 2 juveniles in serious condition following crash in stolen car

Police say the juveniles stole the car from somewhere in Greensboro.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash with serious injuries Saturday night. Officials say two juveniles are in the hospital seriously hurt from the crash.

A brief investigation found the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to make a U-turn at University Parkway and W. Fourteenth Street around 5 pm. They made the turn but never yielded to another car turning right. The second car was not able to slow down before hitting the Altima.

First responders took both the driver and passenger of the Altima to the hospital. The passenger is listed in serious, but stable condition.