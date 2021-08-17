Officers seen kneeling with guns outside building on E. Gate City Boulevard

Several law enforcement agencies were at the scene. Greensboro Police said officers are serving legal papers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers and agents from several other departments were on the scene serving legal papers Tuesday morning.

Officers were seen staged at a building near E. Gate City Boulevard and Hackett Street. They have now shut down the roadway where this is happening.

Greensboro police confirm it is not a stand-off, but said they are talking to an individual on the scene. Police did not say what the contents of the legal papers are.

No one is in custody at this point.

A WFMY photographer reported at least 5-10 law enforcement cars were there and several officers were seen kneeling behind those cars with guns.