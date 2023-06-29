3 dead, including a father, woman shot, son arrested in connection to murders in the Triad, police say

Police said a man is accused of killing three people, including his father, and shooting a woman in Kernersville.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said a man who is accused of shooting and killing his father early Thursday morning in Greensboro is facing charges in connection to two murders and a shooting in Kernersville.

62-year-old Douglas Lane Gillie Jr. was found dead inside a home on Bayberry Lane around 1:20 a.m., according to Greensboro police.

Around 12:30 a.m., Kernersville police said they received a call about a shooting where they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds on Stafford Country Lane.

Kernersville police said the two men died from their injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to police.

Investigators said 22-year-old Thomas Jackson Gillie was identified as the suspect in both shootings and was arrested in Kernersville by police.

Thomas Gillie has since been charged with the following:

Two counts of general murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Police took him to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

At this time, the suspect has not been charged in Greensboro.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

