Police are on the scene of a situation on Rotherwood Rd between Acorn Rd and Bristol Rd in Greensboro

Greensboro police are investigating a situation taking place in a neighborhood near Alamance Church Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A situation in a Greensboro neighborhood called for police presence Wednesday evening, according to a press release

Greensboro police said Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road is closed until further notice. 

GPD officials said they are working to peacefully get an individual to come out of a building or home after receiving reports about shots being fired. 

EMS are present on the scene as well. 

Officers are asking drivers to use an alternate route of travel. 

This story is developing.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about this investigation. 

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

   

