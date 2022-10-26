Police are on the scene of a situation on Rotherwood Rd between Acorn Rd and Bristol Rd in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A situation in a Greensboro neighborhood called for police presence Wednesday evening, according to a press release.
Greensboro police said Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road is closed until further notice.
GPD officials said they are working to peacefully get an individual to come out of a building or home after receiving reports about shots being fired.
EMS are present on the scene as well.
Officers are asking drivers to use an alternate route of travel.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.