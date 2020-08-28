High Point police address recent acts of gun violence

Since July 31, 2020, the High Point Police Department has responded to 20 incidents of gun violence in the city.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

This has led to the seizure of over 272 firearms so far this year according to the department.

"Due to these violent acts, the police department will be conducting special attention to include lawful proactive enforcement activities to specific areas, select individuals and vehicles involved in transporting subjects shooting at people or homes, and prohibited persons possessing guns. We will conduct traffic stops of vehicles for moving and non-moving violations when we have lawful reasonable suspicion or probable cause," High Point police said via a release.