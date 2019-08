GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are now investigating an aggravated assault as a homicide. They say 27-year-old Christopher Babunga died at the hospital after he was shot.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 3900 block of Hahns Lane around 11 last night.

Police found Babunga shot, EMS then took him to the hospital for treatment where he died.

Again, police think that this is a homicide case. If you can help police give them a call at 336-373-1000 or call Crime Stoppers.