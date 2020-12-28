Two men arrested in murder of 7-year-old girl in Portsmouth; search underway for third suspect

Police have arrested and charged two men with murder after a seven-year-old girl was shot to death. Authorities are still working to track down a third suspect.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested two men who they believe are behind the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Portsmouth.

Avery Laquin Setzer, 23, and Antonyo Jamal Taylor, 25, were both arrested following a deadly double shooting on Dec. 22 near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue that killed Mylani Everette, 7, and wounded a man.

Everette died on Christmas Eve from her injuries.

Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.

Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery. All three men are being charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding.

Officers said after they received the first call on Dec. 22, a report came in from a nearby hospital of the two victims as walk-in gunshot victims.

Investigators say it appears the two victims were actually in separate vehicles when someone in a third car opened fire on them.

Detectives have obtained photos of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a gold 1999 to early 2000s model Acura.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Trevon Avery are urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.