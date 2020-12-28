x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Two men arrested in murder of 7-year-old girl in Portsmouth; search underway for third suspect

Police have arrested and charged two men with murder after a seven-year-old girl was shot to death. Authorities are still working to track down a third suspect.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have arrested two men who they believe are behind the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Portsmouth. 

Avery Laquin Setzer, 23, and Antonyo Jamal Taylor, 25, were both arrested following a deadly double shooting on Dec. 22 near Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue that killed Mylani Everette, 7, and wounded a man.

Everette died on Christmas Eve from her injuries.

Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail. 

Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery. All three men are being charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding. 

Credit: Portsmouth Police Department
Police say Antonyo Jamal Taylor (left), Avery Setzer (center), and Trevon Dionte Avery (right) were all involved in the murder of a 7-year-old girl.

Officers said after they received the first call on Dec. 22, a report came in from a nearby hospital of the two victims as walk-in gunshot victims.

Investigators say it appears the two victims were actually in separate vehicles when someone in a third car opened fire on them.  

Detectives have obtained photos of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a gold 1999 to early 2000s model Acura.

Credit: Portsmouth Police Dept.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Trevon Avery are urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. 

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

Related Articles