YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man allegedly captured on video chasing a woman and forcing her into a truck at a Youngtown car wash.

Alfredo Espinoza, 41, was arrested and booked on one count of assault-touched to injure, according to the sheriff's office.

MCSO

He was located in Wickenburg, Arizona later Monday evening.

The possible victim is a woman in her mid-30s who was seen on surveillance video Sunday evening in the area of US 60 and 111th Avenue in Youngtown.

The video shows the woman walking into an alley behind a car wash. A man pulls up behind her, gets out and chases her.

The man then appears to grab her by the hair and force her into a black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with California plates of AE9W27. The truck took minor damage to its side as it sped away.

An employee at the carwash showed up as the car backed out of the alleyway and called 911 after shouting at the driver to stop.

The sheriff’s office said it has no more information about the case.

If you know anything about the people or the truck in the video, call 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (4877).

The woman forced into a black pick-up truck Aug. 11, 2019.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office