Winston-Salem police arrested Bernard Boyd in the shooting dating back to April 2019, which left six people injured.

Police recently arrested Bernard Boyd.

While searching his home, investigators found a combination of almost 44 grams of both powder and crack cocaine, a small amount of suspected fentanyl and a gun.

Detectives said Boyd was remanded to federal custody as a result of the federal indictment.

Investigators said additional state charges for trafficking cocaine, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana will be forthcoming.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds in front of Club Nova, back in April 2019, according to investigators.

Investigators said the three people were taken to the hospital.

Officers later found out three more people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

WFMY previously reported, all six were shot while on the 500 block of North Cherry Street, and had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives said a seventh person told officers her car was shot at while she was trying to leave the scene.

Police said the woman wasn't hurt and the 500 block of North Cherry Street was closed for about four hours as officers investigated.

WFMY reported police believe a fight led to the shooting, back in 2019.

Police said Boyd was charged with possession of firearm by felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits and possession of heroin in the State of North Carolina as a result of the shooting, late April 2019.

Investigators said Boyd initially received no bond allowed on the charges; however, was later released on a $18,000 secured bond for all three charges late April as well.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

