Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police.

Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder.

On August 15, police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. Officers found Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

Her death has been ruled as a homicide.