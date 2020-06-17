Police arrest suspected shooter in Winston-Salem gas station scuffle

Two men got in a fight at a Winston-Salem Speedway on Tuesday night, resulting in a non-life-threatening shooting. Police have caught the suspected shooter.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested the man suspected of shooting another man in the leg during a fight at a Winston-Salem gas station.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at the Speedway on the 3600 block of S. Main Street, officials said.

The two men, Tywan Brown, 21, and Robert Farris, 51, were yelling and fighting each other when Farris pulled out a pistol and shot Brown in the leg, Winston-Salem police said.

Brown headed to a local hospital while Farris waited at the Speedway until the police arrived, WSPD officials said. Brown's injury is considered non-life-threatening by officials.

Police arrested Farris without resistance and took his gun, according to the police report.