Police: Beauty bandits steal thousands in cosmetics at Suffolk, Virginia Beach stores

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are looking for three women who have gone on a cosmetics crime spree in Hampton Roads.

Investigators say the trio has hit at least three different stores since mid-November, and made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of beauty supplies.

The first two incidents happened on Saturday, November 14 in Virginia Beach. Police say they stole over $9,000 in products from the Ulta Beauty store on Virginia Beach Boulevard and also another $2,620 in makeup from the JCPenney at Lynnhaven Mall.

Surveillance video shows the women hiding the stolen goods under their long dresses.

Then on Monday, November 17, the suspects targeted the Ulta located on University Boulevard in Suffolk. This time they got away with over $11,000 in beauty supplies.

Investigators have since identified the suspects' vehicle: a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey minivan with Illinois license plate BN23485.

If you can identify any of these suspects, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.