Police believe two people shot in Winston-Salem are tied to the same suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were shot following what is believed to be robbery attempts.

The first victim was shot on Reynolda Road. Patrol Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper arm.

A second victim was shot in the area of Yarbrough Apartments. Police said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and believed to have injuries that are serious but non-life-threatening, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the two victims were shot by the same suspect during possible attempted robberies, according to police.