Woman hospitalized after shooting in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a 67-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after she was shot in downtown Winston-Salem. A suspect has not been arrested.

Police were called to Whiskey Dawgs Bar and Grill on Brookstown Avenue in reference to the shooting around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a woman who'd been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police didn't say what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.