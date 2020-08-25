Who shot Kaylum Hall? High Point police going door-to-door to solve killing

High Point police are canvassing a neighborhood to find out who shot Kaylum Hall.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police will canvass a neighborhood to try to find out who shot a man in High Point.

Detectives said they will place flyers around Meredith Street, where Kaylum Hall, 27, died after being shot.

Police responded to a call about a shooting Saturday night. They arrived on Meredith Street and found Hall in a car after he had been shot. According to a release, life-saving measures were taken but Hall died from his injuries.

There are no known suspects right now and the investigation is still ongoing.

The canvassing will happen on Wednesday, August 26 at 10 a.m.