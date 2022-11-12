Police car stolen in High Point

Police said the incident happened around 5:00 a.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A police car was stolen in High Point Saturday.

Police said an unmarked, black 2019 Dodge Durange equipped with undercover lights and siren package was stolen at an outside vendor for repairs on South Main Street around 5:00 a.m.

High Point police are investigating the incident and have reached out to other agencies across the state to be on the lookout for the car.

The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate that reads FMA-2836. There are no weapons inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.