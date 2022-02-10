x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

8 people charged in Lucky's Burger-N-Tap in Asheboro

Numerous videos were posted on social media.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
Police raid at night and you are under arrest concept. Silhouette of handcuffs with police car on backside. Image with the flashing red and blue police lights at foggy background. Slider shot

ASHEBORO, N.C. — According to the Asheboro police department, eight people face charges for a fight that happened at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap on January 23. 

An employee from the bar and grill spoke with a 911 responder and said a fight happened, but everything was okay at the time of the call. 

On Jan. 23 police said they sent officers to the restaurant located at 1224 East Dixie Drive. Officers checked the area and at the time found nothing out of the ordinary. 

On Jan. 24 police said Fernando Martinez went to the police department and said he was assaulted and had personal items stolen while at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap. Police said Martinez's statement matches the videos that were posted on social media.

The following people have been charged in connection to the fight.

Ross Lambert

  • simple assault
  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • assault inflicting serious injury 
  • assault on a female

Christopher Michael

  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • assault inflicting serious injury (misdemeanor)
  • simple assault

Bryce Morgan 

  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • assault and battery

Dustin Chriscoe 

  • assault serious bodily injury 
  • disorderly conduct by fighting

Brantley Morgan

  • assault and battery
  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • assault inflicting serious injury

Cody Hussey

  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • assault and battery

Joshua Allen 

  • disorderly conduct by fighting
  • simple assault
  • assault on a female

Amanda Allen 

  • allow conduct on licensed premise
  • false report to a police station

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident you should call the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.

I’m not someone who would post something like this but when it involves my family I will. This happened last night at...

Posted by Jackie Muñoz on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Related Articles

In Other News

Greensboro council members pushing for neighborhood watch groups