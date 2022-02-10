8 people charged in Lucky's Burger-N-Tap in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — According to the Asheboro police department, eight people face charges for a fight that happened at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap on January 23.
An employee from the bar and grill spoke with a 911 responder and said a fight happened, but everything was okay at the time of the call.
On Jan. 23 police said they sent officers to the restaurant located at 1224 East Dixie Drive. Officers checked the area and at the time found nothing out of the ordinary.
On Jan. 24 police said Fernando Martinez went to the police department and said he was assaulted and had personal items stolen while at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap. Police said Martinez's statement matches the videos that were posted on social media.
The following people have been charged in connection to the fight.
Ross Lambert
- simple assault
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- assault inflicting serious injury
- assault on a female
Christopher Michael
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- assault inflicting serious injury (misdemeanor)
- simple assault
Bryce Morgan
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- assault and battery
Dustin Chriscoe
- assault serious bodily injury
- disorderly conduct by fighting
Brantley Morgan
- assault and battery
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- assault inflicting serious injury
Cody Hussey
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- assault and battery
Joshua Allen
- disorderly conduct by fighting
- simple assault
- assault on a female
Amanda Allen
- allow conduct on licensed premise
- false report to a police station
If anyone has additional information regarding this incident you should call the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.