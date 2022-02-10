8 people charged in Lucky's Burger-N-Tap in Asheboro

Numerous videos were posted on social media.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — According to the Asheboro police department, eight people face charges for a fight that happened at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap on January 23.

An employee from the bar and grill spoke with a 911 responder and said a fight happened, but everything was okay at the time of the call.

On Jan. 23 police said they sent officers to the restaurant located at 1224 East Dixie Drive. Officers checked the area and at the time found nothing out of the ordinary.

On Jan. 24 police said Fernando Martinez went to the police department and said he was assaulted and had personal items stolen while at the Lucky's Burger-N-Tap. Police said Martinez's statement matches the videos that were posted on social media.

The following people have been charged in connection to the fight.

Ross Lambert

simple assault

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault inflicting serious injury

assault on a female

Christopher Michael

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault inflicting serious injury (misdemeanor)

simple assault

Bryce Morgan

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault and battery

Dustin Chriscoe

assault serious bodily injury

disorderly conduct by fighting

Brantley Morgan

assault and battery

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault inflicting serious injury

Cody Hussey

disorderly conduct by fighting

assault and battery

Joshua Allen

disorderly conduct by fighting

simple assault

assault on a female

Amanda Allen

allow conduct on licensed premise

false report to a police station

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident you should call the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.