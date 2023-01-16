Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

Boone Police started the pursuit before Wilkesboro Police took over and took the suspect into custody.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15.

A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.

Boone Police tried to conduct a traffic stop near Landfill Road, but the Trailblazer accelerated its speed, leading the police to start their pursuit.

The driver fled into Wilkes County, heading towards Wilkesboro and the Wilkesboro Police Department took over the pursuit.

Tire deflation devices were deployed successfully, but the suspect continued to flee until the car crashed near mile marker 283, still on US 421 South.

The driver, Harry Kurtis Joyner II, 39, from Charlotte, NC was arrested by the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office for prior warrants of violating probation and for being a habitual felon.

Joyner was also served warrants for Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Flee to Elude, and Driving While License Revoked.

Joyner received a $115,000 bond.

Two passengers were also taken into custody. Angel Solis, 33, from Kannapolis, NC was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ayla Williams, 35, from Charlotte NC was arrested for outstanding warrants for Felony Identity Theft, Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense, and Felony Larceny by Employee.

Additionally, the car used in the chase was determined to have been stolen from South Carolina.

