MIAMI — Law enforcement chased a hijacked UPS truck through South Florida after an armed robbery, eventually leading to a shoot-out with police in Miramar, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.
Authorities say it began with an armed robbery in Coral Gables at Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile.
Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak held a press conference Thursday evening, confirming a UPS truck had been carjacked by two people. The police chief also said someone had been shot at the jewelry store.
A silent alarm had sounded from the jewelry store around 4:17 p.m., police said.
There were reports that the people inside the UPS truck were shooting at police.
Chopper footage showed at least 20 police officers next to the stopped UPS truck as the shootout between officers began.
One man was seen on the ground next to the UPS truck. There is no word on any officers being injured.
Stay with 10News for more on this developing story.
RELATED: The Rays aren't splitting their season between St. Pete and Montreal -- Now what?
RELATED: Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida UPS driver accused of stealing more than $1K worth of packages
- Nancy Pelosi OKs drafting impeachment articles against President Trump
- $5 million reward offered in FBI search for 'most wanted terrorist'
- Immersive 'Rise of the Resistance' ride drops you into epic 'Star Wars' battle
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter