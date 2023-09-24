Police chase ends two juvenile shooting suspects arrested in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police warned drivers of a heavy police presence in the area until the investigation concludes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juvenile suspects were arrested following a police chase in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police said the chase involved a suspect vehicle from a shooting.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a patrol car on East Monmouth Street and Old Lexington Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

The juveniles attempted to run away but were later apprehended by police. Police said they seized a firearm and various narcotics from the suspects.

The driver of the suspect vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. One Winston-Salem police officer had minor injuries that were treated on the scene.

Winston-Salem police warned drivers of a heavy police presence in the area until the investigation concludes.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter called Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: