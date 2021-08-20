Active crime scene: Several Winston-Salem officers conducting investigation on Third Street

Winston-Salem police said this is a criminal investigation, but haven't said what happened.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several Winston-Salem police officers were called to an investigation on Third Street between Metropolitan Drive and Woodland Avenue early Friday morning.

WSPD said this is a criminal investigation, but did not provide further details. They just said an officer checked on something in the area around 1 a.m. and that's when more officers were called to the scene.

Crime scene markers have been placed in the road and at a nearby neighborhood. A forensics team is also there.

A portion of the road is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Our Itinease McMiller is at the scene getting more information from detectives. Stay with us for updates.