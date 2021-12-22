'The world that we live in today, it's scary' | Police continue to investigate shooting at Four Seasons Mall

Police are searching for a suspect and said the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the holiday rush, on December 21, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Town Centre.

This wasn't the first time either. According to Greensboro Police, this is the third aggravated assault with a firearm at the Four Seasons Town Centre since 2019.

There was one incident in 2019, one in 2020, and one in 2021.

Investigators said the most recent shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and that one person was shot.

Police are still searching for a suspect and said the victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Several 911 calls paint the scene of what happened outside of JCPenny in the parking lot of the mall just days before Christmas. So does one video a viewer sent to WFMY moments after the shooting.

In the video, you can see how the parking lot went from shoppers to full of first responders. The viewer also said he saw a woman with three kids take cover under a truck, while the shots rang out.

"In the world that we live in today, it's scary," Jennifer Brannock said.

Brannock worked at the mall when she was a teenager. She said she hasn't been back for years, but even with added precautions, she doesn't know if it would make a difference.

"Honestly they could up security, but is that really going to stop a shooter from shooting somebody, or robbing somebody, or breaking into a car in the parking lot, or I mean is that really going to stop them from doing what they are going to do," Brannock said. "I really don't know, the only thing we can do is prayer for our communities."

A spokesperson with the mall gave WFMY the following statement:

"We are very disheartened that this happened in our parking lot. It is a police issue. We are grateful for our partners at the police department and that our shopping center community was not impacted."