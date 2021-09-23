Winston-Salem police, U.S. Marshals search for man wanted for murder, police say

Lorenzo Edgar Estrada, was identified as a suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police continue to search for a man wanted, accused of murder.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they recently obtained additional warrants charging Lorenzo Edgar Estrada with murder in the death of Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado.

Police said in June 2020, Salgado, 32, was found shot to death in a house on Meadowview Drive. They also said Estrada left the scene prior to police arrival and has eluded authorities since. In 2020, he was originally charged with discharging a firearm inside a structure. However, he’s facing an additional charge of murder.