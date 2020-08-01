CLEARWATER, Fla. — A hit-and-run driver was stopped by a group of concerned citizens who used their cars to block the getaway, according to Clearwater Police.

Officers say the driver, Gregory Olson, hit a crossing guard near Oak Grove Middle School around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and sped off.

But Olson didn't get far.

According to a news release, other drivers pinned that car in at South Belcher Road and Nursery Road, just one block away from the accident scene.

Police took the Olson into custody. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The crossing guard has been identified as Ernest Comeau, 78. Police say Comeau has been a crossing guard for three years.

The crossing guard was taken to Morton Plant Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

