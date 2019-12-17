CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from our investigative series on sex trafficking, Selling Girls.

A 68-year-old man thought he meeting a 14-year-old girl, investigators said. Instead, he was met with handcuffs.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Lee Bowling, of Ellijay, Georgia, was arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after arriving at an undisclosed location where he had planned to meet a teen girl.

Bowling is charged with Attempted Child Molestation, Pandering, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor, and Violation of the Computer Pornography and Sexual Exploitation Act.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center being held without bond.

Photo: Jimmy Lee Bowling arrested

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER HEADLINES:

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Motivation' is in jail for sex trafficking; hear his warning to parents