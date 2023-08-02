x
Police identify 13-year-old as 'person of interest' in deadly N. Church St. shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they've identified the people of interest involved in the shooting. Police also said a juvenile petition has also been delivered to the court.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the previous story about a 14-year-old killed on North Church Street.

Greensboro police said they have identified a 13-year-old as the person of interest involved in the shooting death of a 14-year-old

The shooting happened on North Church Street just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.  

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenager suffering gunshot wounds. 

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died. Officers said this is now being investigated as a homicide. 

Police said initially, they could not determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional. 

The Greensboro Police Department delivered a juvenile petition to the Juvenile Court Services on Feb. 28.   

This investigation is ongoing.

