Police investigating after shots fired outside a home hits man inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for anyone with information after shots were fired outside a home, hitting a man living inside.

It happened on East 17th Street just before 11:30 Saturday night. Police said a 51-year-old man was inside his home when he heard several shots fired outside.

The man found his house had been hit and then realized he had been hit in the jaw, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for his injury and is expected to survive.

Police said they found 20 shell casings in the roadway in the 1900 block of East 17th Street. No word on a suspect description or vehicle at this time.

If you have any information about this case, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or crime stoppers at 336-727-2800.