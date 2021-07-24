Police: pedestrian hit and killed while crossing intersection, driver arrested and charged with DWI

Officers arrested 61-year-old Tyrone Terry Lambert and charged him in connection with the incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said a pedestrian was walking across the intersection of West Wendover Ave and Big Tree Way, against traffic signals, when they were hit by a Nissan Versa Note Friday night.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Officer arrested 61-year-old Tyrone Terry Lambert. Police said he is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, and felony death by motor vehicle.

Lambert is being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the victim until the family has been notified.