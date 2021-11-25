Police investigate a man shot in Winston-Salem on Waughtown Street

A man was dropped off at Wake Forest Baptist hospital suffering from a gunshot wound police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday evening at Waughtown Street and Salem Lake Road.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital.

Police received a call from Wake Forest Baptist hospital around 8 p.m. in reference to the incident.

The man is in stable condition and his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

There were reports prior to this situation about shots being fired in the Waughtown Street and Salem Lake Road neighborhood, police said.

The man admitted to being in the area when the shots were fired, but he could not provide the police with any details, according to Winston-Salem officials.

Several witnesses reported that multiple suspects left the area in two separate Dodge Chargers. One white and one black.

Two homes and one car were struck on the 2600 block of Waughtown Street by stray gunfire.

There are no further injuries reported at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.