Police investigating after car gets hit by gunfire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person’s car was shot at while traveling southbound US 29 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said police responded to the Circle K on Rehobeth Church Road in reference to an aggravated assault.

Police said the victim received minor injuries. Investigators could not provide any information regarding a suspect as of Monday afternoon.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

