Police investigating homicide after missing man found dead on Randleman Road

Greensboro police are investigating a homicide related to a missing persons case after a 20-year-old man was found dead on Randleman Road.

According to police, Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, was found dead on Randleman Road.

Investigators said Whitehurst’s family said he went missing back on Wednesday after he was last seen around 11 p.m. wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and grey and black Yeezy 700s (shoes).

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

