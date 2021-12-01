Police investigating after man leaves suspicious packages at Rowan County Health Department

Police said an unidentified man sat two packages down and then took off running through the parking lot.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury are investigating two suspicious packages that were dropped off at the Rowan County Health Department, Tuesday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, a well-dressed man entered the health department on Innes St. carrying two packages. Police said the man told staff that they were important and valuable packages and he had to leave them there.

Police said the unidentified man sat the packages down and then took off running through the parking lot.

AVOID THE AREA:

Both Faith Road and Innes Street have been shut down from Avalon Drive to Jake Alexander Blvd, as we’re investigating two suspicious packages that reportedly were dropped off at the Rowan County Health Department. pic.twitter.com/55Hs4f5GeZ — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) January 12, 2021

Officers have evacuated the building and the parking lot. Both Faith Rd and Innes St have been shut down from Avalon Dr to Jake Alexander Blvd. The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad is en route and will be assisting with the call.

Rowan County Social Services and Rowan County Health Department are closed until further notice as police invesitgate.