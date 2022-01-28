Police investigating after shooting in Winston-Salem

Investigators said the shooting involving a Dodge Charger, and a stolen Kia Sportage happened just before 4 p.m. Friday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting Friday on East 14th Street at Chestnut Street.

Investigators said the shooting involving a stolen 2013 Kia Sportage, and a 2015 Dodge Charger happened just before 4 p.m.

Police said officers found the Kia Sportage empty at North Glenn and Richard Allen Lane after being involved in a crash. Detectives said the Dodge Charger was found at East 14th Street and Trade Street with Trashawn Cooper inside of it.

According to police, Cooper had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cooper and the driver of the Kia Sportage were involved in an altercation and suspect(s) in the Kia Sportage shot into Cooper’s Dodge Charger and then crashed at East 14th Street and Trade Street, according to detectives.

Winston Salem police said the driver of the Kia Sportage continued driving and caused a second crash at Glenn Avenue and Richard Allen Lane.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

