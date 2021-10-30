x
Crime

Police investigating after woman stabbed, taken to the hospital in Greensboro

Investigators said the stabbing happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after 11 a.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman was stabbed and taken to the hospital Saturday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after 11 a.m. Saturday.

After arriving, police found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said she was taken to the hospital.

Greensboro police said the woman is in okay condition. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

