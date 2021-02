Greensboro police said the person was taken to the hospital. The shooting happened over the weekend on Cornwallis and Elmwood Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault after a person was shot over the weekend.

Investigators said Greensboro police responded to Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive last Saturday at around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting call.

After arriving, police found a car was hit multiple times and a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.