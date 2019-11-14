GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Pawn Way on E. Cone Blvd Wednesday.

Surveillance images show one suspect holding a gun. The faces are covered and the suspects are seen wearing gloves. A police report lists 19 handguns stolen from the shop. The list shows a range of each handgun in value from $119 to $849.

The report states the total amount of property stolen is $8,536.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit a tip through the P3tips app.

