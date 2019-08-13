MEBANE, N.C. — Angela Lee says her daughter went outside around 9:45 a.m. Monday to get her phone charger from the car.

Lee thought her daughter just wasn't looking hard enough, but when she went out to look for herself, Lee found her wallet had been missing and her car was broken into the night before.

Lee said the thieves took chargers, auxiliary chords and her wallet from the center console.

"I instantly remembered that I had put my wallet in my center console the evening before and forgotten to get it back out," said Lee.

Lee said she filed a report with the police. She also checked her bank accounts while the police were taking reports, but nothing had been charged yet.

It wasn't until she got back inside and called her bank that she realized her debit card had been used in Durham, North Carolina.

Police reports show a car was stolen from an apartment complex right next door to Lee's Sunday night as well.

A wallet was left in the car and charges were made in Durham on those cards.

