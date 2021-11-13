Police investigating after 4 people shot in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said four people were shot during a party near Gregory Street early Saturday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Four people are recovering after shots rang out during a party in Winston-Salem early Saturday morning, according to police.

Winston-Salem Police said they responded to Gregory Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. Before they got to the scene, police said they spotted a car matching the description of one they received leaving the area.

After following the car to Marshall Street, the driver, Treshawn Plater, was arrested, according to police.

Police said they also found a person that had been shot in the car.

Back at the scene, officers found another person who had been shot and then a local hospital notified the police of two other gunshot victims.

All four people were treated for their injuries and are expected to recover.