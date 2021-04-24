Police investigating after man shot in the ankle in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said anyone with information should call the department or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

Police said they responded to a discharging firearm call on E. Twenty-Third St. around 11:15 Friday night.

Before police got to the scene, they said 26-year-old Christopher Timothy Davis arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Davis was treated for his injuries at the hospital. Police said Davis was on E. Twenty-Third St. and Dunleith Ave. when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been shot.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.